UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,103,575 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,832 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.33% of T-Mobile US worth $553,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.3% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,509 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.04.

Shares of TMUS opened at $127.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.47 and a 200-day moving average of $123.98. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $81.04 and a one year high of $135.54. The company has a market cap of $158.64 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 462,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,200,091.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,443,584. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

