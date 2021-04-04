UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,037,349 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 811,891 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 0.5% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Verizon Communications worth $1,118,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 52,629 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 46,961 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 134,672 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,012,000 after buying an additional 13,449 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 37,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 19,184 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VZ. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.06.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $58.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $241.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.09. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.85 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

