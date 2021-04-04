UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,545,314 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,600 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.35% of Netflix worth $835,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 411.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NFLX. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $605.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $585.35.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,028 shares of company stock worth $2,782,466 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $539.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $357.51 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $528.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $515.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

