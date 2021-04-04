UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.10 Billion Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,034,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,281 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises approximately 0.5% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.47% of The Coca-Cola worth $1,098,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 29,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 357,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 258,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 88,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 54,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,501 shares of company stock worth $4,246,280. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $52.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.95. The company has a market cap of $226.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $41.86 and a 12-month high of $54.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.