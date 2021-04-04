UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.07 Billion Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,479,550 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,251,544 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.0% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.49% of Visa worth $2,073,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 78.6% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in Visa by 6.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 8,632 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Visa by 6.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,786 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. MANA Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 42.2% during the third quarter. MANA Advisors LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensemble Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on V shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.42.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,093 shares of company stock worth $20,418,578. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa stock opened at $216.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $423.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.60 and a 52 week high of $228.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

