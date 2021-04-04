UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $541.84 Million Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,687,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,969 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.69% of Anthem worth $541,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Truist Securities raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.81.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,703.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ANTM opened at $353.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $86.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.16 and a 12-month high of $379.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $327.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.61.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.25%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

