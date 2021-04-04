UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $637.37 Million Stake in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,160,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,851,242 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 2.82% of Yandex worth $637,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YNDX. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Yandex by 12.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,559 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Yandex by 1.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,216 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Wishbone Management LP increased its stake in Yandex by 14.1% in the third quarter. Wishbone Management LP now owns 485,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,646,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Boardman Bay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Yandex in the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yandex in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Renaissance Capital raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. HSBC downgraded shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

Yandex stock opened at $64.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. Yandex has a 1-year low of $31.85 and a 1-year high of $74.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter. Yandex had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 8.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yandex will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Yandex Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

