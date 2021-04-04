UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $689.01 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,101,671 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,181,489 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.44% of Danaher worth $689,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 526.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.47.

Shares of DHR opened at $225.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.50 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $224.38 and its 200-day moving average is $226.29. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.70 and a fifty-two week high of $248.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.00%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

