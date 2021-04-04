UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $725.53 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,280,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 879,729 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.98% of Prologis worth $725,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 512.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLD opened at $108.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.29. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.06 and a 1 year high of $112.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 76.13%.

PLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.77.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

