UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $731.69 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,866,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,079,578 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Citigroup worth $731,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in C. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

C stock opened at $73.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $152.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.48. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.67 and a 52 week high of $76.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on C. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Edward Jones cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.17.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

