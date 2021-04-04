UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $766.79 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,830,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,326 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Pfizer worth $766,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFE opened at $36.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $202.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

