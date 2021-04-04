UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,199,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 999,214 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 0.6% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of PepsiCo worth $1,215,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $141.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $194.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.35. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.48 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

