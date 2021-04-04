UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,630,309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,057 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.29% of Oracle worth $558,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 278,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $17,999,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,322,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $85,527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $692,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Oracle by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,258,028 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $81,382,000 after buying an additional 433,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $67,283,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,778,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,134,080.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total value of $6,699,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,763,000 shares of company stock worth $251,378,960. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.96.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $71.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $73.62. The company has a market cap of $207.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

