UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 165,678 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,823,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,678 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.52% of Texas Instruments worth $791,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 30,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.4% in the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.2% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 9,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXN opened at $192.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $176.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.56. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $96.10 and a one year high of $192.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 77.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Summit Insights upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.64.

In related news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,862.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 45,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.28, for a total value of $7,858,285.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,248,124.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

