UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,183,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 569,477 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.46% of JD.com worth $543,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in JD.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 630,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its stake in JD.com by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 17,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in JD.com by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,396,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $122,774,000 after purchasing an additional 59,256 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in JD.com by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 37,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $363,739,000. 40.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JD shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on JD.com from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Loop Capital raised their price target on JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.30.

JD stock opened at $84.31 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.26 and a 52-week high of $108.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $224.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

