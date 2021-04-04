UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,260,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 118,860 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 1.58% of Aptiv worth $555,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 771,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,460,000 after buying an additional 63,896 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 600,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,294,000 after buying an additional 139,582 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,785,000 after acquiring an additional 39,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $1,303,000. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE APTV opened at $140.74 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $43.04 and a 52 week high of $160.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.85.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

