UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 753,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 82,389 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.49% of BlackRock worth $543,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 14,286.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,570,000 after purchasing an additional 21,429 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $386,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 717 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLK stock opened at $766.83 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $406.19 and a 1-year high of $788.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $117.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $720.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $683.11.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.34 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total value of $2,046,716.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.12, for a total value of $1,452,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,418 shares of company stock worth $29,492,515 in the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BLK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.08.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

