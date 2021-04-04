UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,170,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 645,967 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.63% of Accenture worth $1,089,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,368,949,000 after buying an additional 791,761 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,059,818,000 after purchasing an additional 496,867 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 382.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $100,096,000 after purchasing an additional 303,700 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,508,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $655,246,000 after purchasing an additional 212,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total value of $796,972.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,674.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,482 shares of company stock worth $10,186,569 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACN stock opened at $278.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $177.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $148.28 and a 1 year high of $281.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $261.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.68.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.