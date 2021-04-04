UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,436,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 343,825 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Broadcom worth $628,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 83 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $475.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $469.48 and a 200 day moving average of $420.82. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.45 and a 52 week high of $495.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.67, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.15.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.86, for a total transaction of $233,125.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total value of $2,788,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,241,645 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

