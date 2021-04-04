UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 161,306 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,266,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,306 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.45% of Eli Lilly and worth $720,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 119,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,255,000 after purchasing an additional 40,636 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $635,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,536,000. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.88.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $185.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.58. The firm has a market cap of $177.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total transaction of $40,807,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,003,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,590,097,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 555,284 shares of company stock valued at $106,132,302. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

