UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 203,602 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,175,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 203,602 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Linde worth $573,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Linde by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in Linde by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Linde by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in Linde by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Linde by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.59.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $280.84 on Friday. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $159.41 and a twelve month high of $283.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.83 billion, a PE ratio of 66.71, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 57.77%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

