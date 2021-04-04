UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 345,745 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,145,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345,745 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $993,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.92.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $77.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.26. The stock has a market cap of $195.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

