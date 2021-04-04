UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 383,882 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,600,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 383,882 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.31% of Bank of America worth $806,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,968,784,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517,775 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,052,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,486,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,700 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Bank of America by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 40,851,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,005,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 32,113,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $973,355,000 after acquiring an additional 263,261 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC opened at $39.49 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.59 and a fifty-two week high of $39.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $340.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.51 and a 200-day moving average of $30.09.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.24.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

