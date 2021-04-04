UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 591,688 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,045,033 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 591,688 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.38% of NIKE worth $855,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in NIKE by 4,417.3% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 847,125 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $119,843,000 after purchasing an additional 828,372 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $656,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NIKE news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $132.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.16 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.73, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.74 and its 200 day moving average is $134.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. Argus raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.89.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

