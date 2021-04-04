UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 80,077 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,925,934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 80,077 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up about 0.7% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.55% of The Home Depot worth $1,574,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the third quarter worth $5,027,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,375,000 after buying an additional 13,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in The Home Depot by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,059,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Zelman & Associates raised The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.32.

NYSE HD opened at $307.75 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.00 and a 1-year high of $308.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $277.19 and a 200-day moving average of $275.22. The firm has a market cap of $331.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

