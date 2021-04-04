UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,471,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,753 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.74% of Mondelez International worth $612,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 496.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.79.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $58.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.81. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.05 and a 12-month high of $60.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $56,199,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

