Ultra 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.76 Million (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $175.28 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001054 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,829.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $564.43 or 0.00959430 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $228.80 or 0.00388915 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00057882 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002059 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00018504 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000749 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Ultra Coin Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,792,126 coins. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

