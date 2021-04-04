UMA Trading 18.7% Higher This Week (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. UMA has a market cap of $1.56 billion and approximately $51.92 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UMA has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar. One UMA coin can now be purchased for approximately $26.03 or 0.00044393 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UMA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00053629 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00019916 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004593 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $402.28 or 0.00686062 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00070337 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00027675 BTC.

UMA Coin Profile

UMA (CRYPTO:UMA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 102,036,234 coins and its circulating supply is 60,025,143 coins. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official website is umaproject.org . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

Buying and Selling UMA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.