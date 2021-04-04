Umbrella Network (UMB) Price Up 6.3% Over Last 7 Days

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Umbrella Network has a market capitalization of $22.76 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be bought for about $1.24 or 0.00002132 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00031113 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00008744 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000021 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00009399 BTC.

Umbrella Network Profile

Umbrella Network (UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Umbrella Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Umbrella Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

