Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.64.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Umpqua from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get Umpqua alerts:

In other news, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $84,467.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,233,267.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 13,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $192,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,947.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,149 shares of company stock worth $314,154. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMPQ. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $17.63 on Friday. Umpqua has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.92.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $358.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.73 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 7.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Umpqua will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.50%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.