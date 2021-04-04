UniLayer 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.15 Million (LAYER)

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One UniLayer token can currently be purchased for about $1.84 or 0.00003158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, UniLayer has traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar. UniLayer has a market capitalization of $36.91 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.36 or 0.00074286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.60 or 0.00311123 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006709 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.66 or 0.00758383 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.03 or 0.00090852 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00028802 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00017397 BTC.

UniLayer Profile

UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,022,298 tokens. UniLayer’s official website is unilayer.app

UniLayer Token Trading

