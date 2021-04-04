UniLend Reaches Market Capitalization of $36.73 Million (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One UniLend token can now be bought for approximately $2.40 or 0.00004076 BTC on major exchanges. UniLend has a total market capitalization of $36.73 million and approximately $4.80 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UniLend has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00052700 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00020437 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004592 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.08 or 0.00689365 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00070653 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00027879 BTC.

UniLend Token Profile

UniLend is a token. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,334,300 tokens. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance

UniLend Token Trading

