Uniswap Price Hits $31.32 on Exchanges (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion and approximately $527.42 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for $31.32 or 0.00053392 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000328 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000069 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 41.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,106,228 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni

Buying and Selling Uniswap

