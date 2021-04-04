United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,801 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 481.9% in the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,307,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,685 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter valued at about $15,899,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 385.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 115,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 155,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,193,000.

KRE opened at $66.82 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $29.14 and a twelve month high of $72.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.45.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

