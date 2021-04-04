United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,940 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHYG. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11,235.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SHYG opened at $45.67 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $39.31 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.00.

