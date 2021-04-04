United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Decreases Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,789 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000.

INVH opened at $32.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.87 and a 52-week high of $32.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 99.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.30.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $464.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.13 million. Research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,621,036.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,751.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INVH shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

