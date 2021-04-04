United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,232 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $160.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $170.05. The stock has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 1,000.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZBH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.65.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

