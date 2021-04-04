United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $1.95 Million Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 426.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,636 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $1,552,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 79,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,221,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $1,412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.

AZN stock opened at $49.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $42.80 and a 12 month high of $64.94. The firm has a market cap of $130.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.60.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. Equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 106.29%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

