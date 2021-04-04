United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $2.06 Million Holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 72.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,179 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.14% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 238.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 43,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 22,126 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 405,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,201,000 after acquiring an additional 204,436 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after acquiring an additional 32,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF stock opened at $101.05 on Friday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.69 and a fifty-two week high of $101.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.22.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

