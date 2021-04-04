United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Reduces Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,911 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 5,813 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,084 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $7,766,000. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 130,367 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Franklin Resources by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $58,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 232.5% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 10,228 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

BEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.77.

In other Franklin Resources news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $151,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,469.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $595,819.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,672 shares of company stock worth $2,104,440. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BEN opened at $30.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.12 and a 200 day moving average of $24.42. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $30.55.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

