United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.44.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $32.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.51. United Natural Foods has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $41.37.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other United Natural Foods news, President Christopher P. Testa sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $792,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 29,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Danielle Benedict sold 15,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $598,655.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,113.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Featured Article: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.