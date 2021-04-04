UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s 8th Largest Position

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,958 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.3% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $15,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 722.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 419,758 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $147,201,000 after purchasing an additional 368,717 shares in the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,109,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $519,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNH. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.82.

NYSE:UNH opened at $367.07 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $226.03 and a 1-year high of $380.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $347.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.83. The company has a market capitalization of $347.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total transaction of $3,484,459.17. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,394,673.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,612 shares of company stock worth $6,777,233. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

