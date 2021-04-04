Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Earns “Sell” Rating from Susquehanna Bancshares

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by Susquehanna Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.13.

OLED traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $238.14. 409,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,162. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. Universal Display has a 12-month low of $117.88 and a 12-month high of $262.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.13 and a 200 day moving average of $218.43.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Universal Display will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,761,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $864,302,000 after acquiring an additional 37,377 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth about $190,214,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Universal Display by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 628,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,387,000 after purchasing an additional 74,897 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Universal Display by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 540,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,318,000 after purchasing an additional 60,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Universal Display by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 443,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,839,000 after purchasing an additional 14,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

