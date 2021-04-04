Universal Display’s (OLED) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Susquehanna

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by stock analysts at Susquehanna in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Display currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.13.

NASDAQ OLED traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $238.14. 409,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,162. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. Universal Display has a 12-month low of $117.88 and a 12-month high of $262.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $223.13 and a 200 day moving average of $218.43.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%. On average, analysts expect that Universal Display will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,761,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $864,302,000 after purchasing an additional 37,377 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at $190,214,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 628,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,387,000 after acquiring an additional 74,897 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 540,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,318,000 after acquiring an additional 60,733 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 443,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,839,000 after acquiring an additional 14,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

