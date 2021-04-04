Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Position Lessened by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 79.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,075 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 38,911 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2,720.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

UHS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.45.

NYSE UHS opened at $134.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.28 and a 1-year high of $143.84.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 7.74%. On average, analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.01%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

