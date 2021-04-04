UnlimitedIP Trading Down 16.8% This Week (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. UnlimitedIP has a total market capitalization of $15.84 million and $1.87 million worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UnlimitedIP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00052291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00020112 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.39 or 0.00683610 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00070400 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00028087 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Profile

UIP is a token. It launched on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,332,878,350 tokens. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io . UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars.

