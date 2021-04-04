UnlimitedIP (UIP) Price Up 17.9% This Week

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. UnlimitedIP has a market cap of $15.22 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded up 17.9% against the dollar. One UnlimitedIP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00053101 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00020065 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004597 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $395.62 or 0.00677948 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001725 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00070153 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00027782 BTC.

About UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP (CRYPTO:UIP) is a token. It was first traded on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,332,878,350 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io . UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

