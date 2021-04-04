Upfiring Market Cap Tops $7.39 Million (UFR)

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Upfiring coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000526 BTC on exchanges. Upfiring has a market capitalization of $7.39 million and approximately $76,388.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Upfiring has traded down 27.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Upfiring alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00069088 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003111 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000077 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Upfiring Coin Profile

Upfiring (CRYPTO:UFR) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins. The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com . The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring . Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Upfiring is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

Upfiring Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Upfiring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Upfiring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Upfiring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Upfiring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.