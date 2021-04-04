uPlexa (UPX) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded up 18.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 4th. One uPlexa coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, uPlexa has traded up 62.9% against the dollar. uPlexa has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $1,336.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000132 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 70.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa Coin Profile

uPlexa (CRYPTO:UPX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. uPlexa’s official website is uplexa.com. The official message board for uPlexa is medium.com/@uplexa.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

Buying and Selling uPlexa

