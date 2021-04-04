uPlexa (UPX) Trading Up 78.7% Over Last 7 Days

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded up 24.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. In the last seven days, uPlexa has traded up 78.7% against the dollar. uPlexa has a market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $3,159.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One uPlexa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000134 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 78.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 36.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About uPlexa

uPlexa (CRYPTO:UPX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. uPlexa’s official message board is medium.com/@uplexa. uPlexa’s official website is uplexa.com. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

Buying and Selling uPlexa

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire uPlexa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy uPlexa using one of the exchanges listed above.

